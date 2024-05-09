Cybertruck Owners: You'll Have To Wait A 'Few Months' For FSD Because Tesla Is Focusing On 'Other 99% Of The Fleet'

Loading... Loading...

Cybertruck customers will have to wait a few more months until full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software is deployed on their vehicles, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday.

What Happened: “We must focus on FSD for the other 99% of the fleet,” Musk wrote on X to a Cybertruck owner requesting the software. “Cybertruck FSD is a few months away.”

Cybertruck is the latest vehicle offering from Tesla. The company started delivering the vehicle in November last year and delivered only 2,803 units in the first quarter, as per data from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book. The vehicle is yet to have several of the driver assistance functionalities offered on Tesla’s other vehicles.

Why It Matters: In late December, Musk said that the Cybertruck is the lowest priority for FSD software given its limited number of roads. There are about 5 million other Tesla cars on the road as compared to several hundred Cybertrucks, he said, dampening hopes of the software being implemented any time soon on the electric truck.

In March, the CEO said that he is contradicted daily between driving his Model S sedan and his stainless steel Cybertruck given that the Model S is equipped with FSD and the Cybertruck isn’t. The Cybertruck, however, poses other novelties including its stainless steel exterior, steer-by-wire technology, and a limited number of units on the road.

