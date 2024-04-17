Tesla's Cybertruck Outpaces Porsche Taycan In Q1 Despite Lagging Behind Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T: Research Data

Loading... Loading...

While EV giant Tesla, Inc. TSLA remains tight-lipped about its Cybertruck sales figures, research data reveals that the company sold over 2,800 Cybertrucks in the U.S. during the first quarter, trailing behind rival electric pickup trucks but still outpacing legacy automaker Porsche.

What Happened: According to data from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book, Tesla sold 2,803 Cybertrucks in the first quarter in the United States.

The Cybertruck faces competition from the Rivian R1T and Ford‘s F-150 Lightning in the EV pickup truck segment. Ford sold 7,743 F-150 Lightnings in the first quarter, while Rivian sold 3,261 R1Ts.

Though relatively modest compared to Tesla’s Model Y sales of nearly 97,000 units, Cybertruck’s sales numbers still surpass Porsche’s Taycan EV. Porsche reported a 26% jump in U.S. sales in the first quarter but only reached 1,925 units.

The Unlikely Rivalry: Comparing the Cybertruck with a Porsche may seem odd given their different vehicle categories and price points. However, this rivalry was ignited by Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself.

During the Cybertruck’s delivery event in November, Musk claimed that the electric truck could tow a Porsche 911 across the quarter-mile faster than the Porsche 911 could travel by itself. Although debunked, this claim sparked comparisons between the electric pickup truck and Porsche’s sports cars.

Earlier this year, Musk suggested in a post on X that Porsche could learn from dissecting a Cybertruck, highlighting the differences in electric and combustion vehicle engineering. He expressed respect for Porsche’s engineering but noted that they still have room for improvement in electric vehicle technology.

The Taycan is currently Porsche’s only available electric vehicle, with deliveries of the new electric Macan expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

Price Comparison: The sales figures are not surprising given the price disparity between the Cybertruck and the Taycan. While both are considered premium vehicles, the Cybertruck starts at just $79,990, compared to the Taycan’s base model, which starts at about $100,000 for the sedan.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Elon Musk Says SpaceX Ditched Idea For Game Of Thrones-Style ‘Dragon Wings’ On Starship Because It Was Too Hot And Heavy To Handle

Photo via Shutterstock