Apple's Maxed-Out New iPad Pro Costs Over $3,000: Here Are 5 Things You Can Buy Instead For The Same Money

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. launched new iPads on Tuesday after an 18-month gap. The launch includes the new iPad Pro with an OLED display and a brand-new M4 chip. But if you want to take full advantage of the new chip and display, you will want to go for the maxed-out iPad Pro which costs a staggering $3,077.

However, what if we told you that you could get as many as five Apple products for less than what a maxed-out iPad Pro costs? That's right, you can have an entire ecosystem of Apple devices, right from the iPhone to the latest Apple TV 4K.

We did the math and have surprising results and perhaps some fries for you.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Maxed-Out iPad Pro: What You Get

The maxed-out iPad Pro gets you the best tablet that Apple has on offer currently.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 | Photo courtesy: Apple

More specifically, here's the deal:

13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display

2TB storage

Nano-texture glass

Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity

Apple Pencil Pro

Magic Keyboard

All-in, the maxed-out iPad Pro costs $3,077.

You can add AppleCare+ coverage as well for $169 extra, but we've not included it in this calculation since AppleCare+ coverage is not a part of the alternatives we've suggested below.

See Also: Tim Cook Kicked Off iPad Event By Hyping Up Apple Vision Pro, Top Analyst Says It's ‘Just A Reminder' While Jim Cramer Says ‘It's Not A Bust'

Loading... Loading...

Five Apple Products You Can Get Instead

You can get an entire ecosystem of Apple devices for the same money that a maxed-out iPad Pro costs.

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max – $1,199

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

This is the latest top-tier iPhone. It's also the costliest product on our list of alternative Apple products.

2. Apple Watch Series 9 – $399

Apple Watch Series 9 | Photo courtesy: Apple

Apple Watches are among the most useful products from Cupertino. They've also saved several lives!

3. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) – $249

AirPods Pro 2 | Photo courtesy: Apple

You don't need to splurge too much here, but we still opted for the latest AirPods Pro given how good they are.

4. Apple TV 4K – $129

Apple TV 4K | Photo: Apple

Apple TV is a delight to use given how well laid out the user interface is. This is a good option if you want a home entertainment solution that is affordable, too.

5. 13-inch MacBook Air With M3 – $1,099

M3 Macbook Air | Photo: Apple

With the "play" part of the Apple ecosystem covered above, it's time to get some work done with the latest 13-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip.

Bonus: Large Fries

Representational image of fries | Photo courtesy: Unsplash

If you're feeling a little hungry, you can load up on a pack of large fries or two for $2.

Alternatively: This Merc

Mercedes-Benz C300 | Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

Alternatively, you can get a used Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan if that's what you need. This 2008 model with 161,000 miles is an option, with 228 horsepower and a rear-wheel drive.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Prominent Apple Bull Reveals Surprise Takeaway From Apple’s iPad Launch: Tim Cook’s AI Ambitions Now ‘Lot Faster…With Announcement Of M4 Chip’

Image Via Shutterstock