Paris Hilton's 45-Year-Old Brother-In-Law And Former Goldman Sachs Banker, Courtney Reum, Realizes Professional Soccer Dream

Courtney Reum, a 45-year-old venture capitalist and Paris Hilton's brother-in-law, has made an unexpected career move by joining a struggling soccer team in Portugal’s second division. His journey from the world of finance to professional soccer has been an intriguing one.

What Happened: Reum, a former investment banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, recently signed with Länk FC Vilaverdense, a team in Portugal’s second division, reported The Wall Street Journal.

He secured the position after a two-year journey that began when he started working with Corey Woolfolk, a former professional player who is now a biotech executive.

"I kind of wanted to have this experience I maybe could've had, or would've liked to have had, 20 or 25 years ago," Reum said.

Woolfolk, who runs a company that invests in soccer businesses, helped Reum find a team that would allow him to fulfill his dream of playing professional soccer. Vilaverdense, enticed by Reum’s financial offer and potential future investments, took a chance on the 45-year-old rookie.

Reum invested a significant amount of money in a 10-week crash course to prepare himself for the physical demands of the game. Despite facing injuries during his training, Reum made his professional debut in a crucial game for Vilaverdense, which unfortunately ended in a 1-0 loss, leading to the team’s relegation to the third division.

Reum, a former “Men’s Fitness” cover model, was already in excellent shape before starting his training. As an investor in Monarch Athletic Club, he had been utilizing its tailored services, such as nutrition, sleep, strength, movement, and metabolic panels, for about four years. This allowed him to handle his tight timeline for achieving match fitness, as stated by Dr. Ryan Greene, Monarch’s co-founder.

Why It Matters: Reum’s unconventional career move is not the first time a prominent figure has ventured into the world of soccer. In April, sports celebrities like Lionel Messi and Mario Götze made strategic investments in various fields, blurring the line between athleticism and entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs like Ryan Reynolds have been making waves in the soccer world, with the actor recently purchasing a stake in a Mexican soccer team. This trend highlights the growing influence of sports figures in the business world, as they use their platforms to drive change and innovation.

On a related note, in 2023, Elon Musk took a jab at Paris Hilton’s advertising campaign after her media company, 11:11 Media, withdrew its advertisements from X, formerly Twitter, over alleged antisemitic content.

Despite the skepticism surrounding his unconventional career move, Reum remains committed to his new team, balancing his work with Vilaverdense with his responsibilities at M13, the venture firm he co-founded with his younger brother, Carter Reum, according to the report.

