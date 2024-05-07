Tesla Semi Scores Another S&P 500 Name After Pepsi And Walmart? Video Shows Big-Box Retailer Using EV Giant's Heavy Truck

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA Semi trucks are gaining traction with major customers, even though mass production hasn’t begun. The company reportedly has secured its third significant client from the S&P 500.

Costco Joins the Roster? On Monday, Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt shared a post on Twitter featuring a video of a Tesla Semi emblazoned with the Costco Wholesale Corp. COST logo in Santa Cruz, California. It remains unclear whether the Semi is undergoing testing or has been purchased by the retail giant.

Costco has not yet responded to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Following 2 Giants: This development comes close on the heels of another Tesla Semi sighting, this time with Walmart Inc. WMT branding at an undisclosed U.S. location. Walmart has placed a large order for Tesla Semis, but the number of delivered units remains unknown.

PepsiCo Inc. PEP confirmed to Benzinga in January that it currently operates 36 Tesla Semis across its Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California, and its beverage facility in Sacramento, California. Earlier this year, Pepsi also said that the Tesla Semi achieved a test milestone of exceeding 1,000 miles in a single day.

Why It Matters: During its first-quarter earnings call, Tesla stated that Semi deliveries are expected to begin in late 2025 and continue into 2026. The company also anticipates increased Semi production with the expansion of Gigafactory Nevada.

Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, confirmed that the engineering phase of the Semi is nearing completion, paving the way for high-volume production.

