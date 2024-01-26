PepsiCo Says Its Tesla Semi Surpassed 1,000 Miles In Single-Day Haul

Loading... Loading...

Beverage maker PepsiCo Inc PEP reportedly covered 1,076 miles in a single day using a Tesla Semi truck with two drivers.

What Happened: PepsiCo’s Director of Fleet Transformation, Amanda DeVoe, revealed to CNN on Thursday that the company received Tesla Semis in 2022 to align with its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 while ensuring efficient goods delivery.

The company currently utilizes approximately 21 Tesla Semi trucks at its Sacramento distribution center, each capable of traveling 500 miles on a single charge.

According to CNN, some drivers express greater satisfaction with the electric truck compared to their diesel counterparts. PepsiCo has not yet responded to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Semi Production: The Tesla Semi is still in pilot production. During the recent fourth-quarter earnings call, Tesla Inc TSLA executive Karn Budhiraj mentioned that Tesla initiated the next phase of Giga Nevada expansion, focusing on incorporating the Semi. This aligns with previous indications of increased job openings related to the Semi in Nevada.

In a December episode of Jay Leno's Garage on YouTube, Tesla executives Lars Moravy and Franz von Holzhausen mentioned that volume production of the Semi is anticipated in 2024. They highlighted that Tesla currently has about 100 Semis in its fleet and is collaborating with PepsiCo to assess the vehicle's durability.

Image via Shutterstock