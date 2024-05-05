Trump Vs. Biden: One Candidate Gains Significant Ground Among This Demographic In Tightly Contested Race

Former President Donald Trump has gained considerable support among Catholic voters in the U.S., outpacing President Joe Biden.
What Happened: A Pew Research poll reveals that 55% of Catholics now favor Trump over Biden in a potential face-off.
This is a marked shift from the 2020 election, where Trump only held a slim lead of 50% to 49%.
The poll also shows that Biden's Catholic support has dwindled to 43%. This 12% swing in favor of Trump signals a significant shift in Catholic voter sentiment.
Despite identifying as a practicing Catholic, Biden's positions on issues such as pro-choice deregulation and gender ideology affirmation have faced criticism from Catholic leaders, according to Fox News.
Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., previously labeled Biden a "cafeteria Catholic" for his selective adherence to the faith.
Interestingly, Biden still holds a slight lead among Hispanic Catholics, with a narrow margin of 49%-47%. This is a significant shift to the right for this demographic, as a similar 2020 poll showed Hispanic Catholics favoring Biden over Trump with a 67%-26% split.
Also Read: Donald Trump Reportedly Hid Billionaire's Bond Offer From Court To Save Millions
The poll also found that approximately 60% of Protestants support Trump, while about 38% favor Biden.
Atheists, agnostics and the religiously unaffiliated back Biden, with approximately 69% supporting the Democratic incumbent and only 28% supporting Trump.
Why It Matters: This shift in Catholic voter sentiment comes as a surprise, given the earlier polls in May 2024 suggested a potential defeat for Trump against Biden.
However, April's polls showed a thin lead for Trump. By the end of April, Trump had outpaced Biden by a slim margin of two points, suggesting a tightening race.
This recent surge in Catholic support for Trump could impact the upcoming elections.
Now Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Has Proof That Votes For Donald Trump In 2020 Were 'Lost In The Mail': 'I Think He'll Be Vindicated Easily'
This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.