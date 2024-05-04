Trump Vs. Biden: Latest Polls Don't Bode Well For One Candidate In Tight Presidential Race

Loading... Loading...

The upcoming 2024 presidential race may not favor former President Donald Trump, as recent polls suggest a potential defeat against current President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Two polls, one by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research and the other by Reuters/Ipsos, indicate Trump lagging behind Biden.

The Florida Atlantic University poll surveyed 1,046 adults and found that 40% of voters favor Biden and 38% support Trump. When the poll was narrowed down to likely voters, Biden's lead rose to 44% against Trump's 39%.

Similarly, the Reuters/Ipsos poll, which surveyed 856 registered voters, showed a slight lead for Biden with 40% of the votes, compared to Trump's 39%. However, this lead has decreased from a four-point lead Biden had earlier in the month.

In contrast to these findings, recent polls from sources such as CNN and Bloomberg News, in collaboration with Morning Consult, indicate that Trump is ahead in six crucial swing states.

Thomas Gift, head of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, warned against reading too much into the polls, and told Newsweek that Biden and Trump are "neck and neck."

The presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Why It Matters: The fluctuating poll numbers reflect a highly competitive race. A poll from early April showed Trump slightly ahead of Biden, indicating a deeply divided electorate.

According to another poll, Trump has also been gaining traction among younger voters, a demographic historically aligned with the Democrats.

However, a poll from late April showed a slim lead for Trump, indicating a tightening race. The shifting poll numbers and the divided electorate suggest a closely contested election come November.

