Fed's Stance On Inflation, Job Market Performance, And Peter Schiff Slamming Jerome Powell: Top Economic Updates This Week

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for the financial world, with the Federal Reserve’s stance on inflation and interest rates taking center stage. The week also saw a cooling job market and renowned economist Peter Schiff’s critique of the Fed’s policies. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Fed’s High Interest Rates Need More Time: Bank of America

According to Bank of America’s U.S. economist Michael Gapen, the Federal Reserve’s lack of confidence in reducing interest rates due to recent inflation surprises has led to a scenario of higher-for-longer interest rates. The focus now shifts to the Fed’s future policy actions, particularly regarding potential rate cuts. Read the full article here.

Wall Street Braces for Hawkish Shift on Inflation

Investors are on edge as policymakers meet following a slew of higher-than-anticipated inflation readings that have dashed hopes for near-term interest rate cuts. The focus now shifts to the central bank's stance, specifically concerning the potential scope and timing of an anticipated rate-cutting cycle. Read the full article here.

Powell Reassures Market, Says Interest Rate Hike ‘Unlikely’

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the need to allow more time for restrictive monetary policies to bring inflation toward the Fed's 2% goal. Addressing concerns about potential rate hikes due to recent inflationary pressures, Powell said it’s unlikely that the next policy rate move will be a hike. Read the full article here.

April Job Market Performance Misses Expectations

The U.S. labor market’s performance in April missed expectations, providing some evidence of cooling economic momentum and potentially leaving the door open for interest rate reductions later this year. U.S. employers added 175,000 nonfarm payrolls in April, marking a reduction from the upwardly revised 315,000 reading in March. Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff Criticizes Jerome Powell’s Dismissal of Stagflation Concerns

Renowned economist Peter Schiff expressed skepticism over Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dismissal of stagflation concerns. Schiff criticized Powell's inability to recognize the signs of stagflation, comparing this to previous Federal Reserve misstatements. Read the full article here.

Image Via Shutterstock

