Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Missing From AI Safety Board, MKBHD Reviews Rabbit R1 And More: This Week In AI News

This week was buzzing with news from the tech and investment world. From Elon Musk’s mixed feelings about AI investment to Cathie Wood’s significant trades, there was no shortage of excitement. Intel Corp INTC gained favor among Redditors, while Mark Zuckerberg was notably missing from a new AI Safety Institute. Meanwhile, tech reviewer MKBHD had some strong opinions about a new AI device. Let’s dive into the details.

Elon Musk Reacts to AI Investment Forecast

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk expressed both excitement and concern over the future of AI investment. This reaction came in response to Peter Diamandis, an engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Executive Chairman of Singularity University, who stated that we are currently at a "fraction of 1% in AI investment.” Read the full article here.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Makes Significant Trades

In other investment news, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scooped up over $4M worth of shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Meta Platforms Inc. META. The move comes ahead of Palantir's Q1 earnings report, scheduled for May 5, 2024. Read the full article here.

Intel Gains Popularity Among Redditors

Despite recent setbacks, Intel Corp. has sparked interest among Reddit's value investing community. Investors are intrigued by Intel's potential for a turnaround and long-term growth, viewing it as a ‘high uncertainty, low risk’ stock play. Read the full article here.

Zuckerberg and Musk Missing from AI Safety Institute

In a surprising revelation, Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta Platforms, revealed that CEO Mark Zuckerberg was not included in the new AI Safety Institute led by President Joe Biden’s administration. Musk was also absent from the list. Read the full article here.

MKBHD Reviews the Rabbit R1

Finally, renowned tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, posted a review of a new AI device, the Rabbit R1. He described the device as "barely reviewable," expressing skepticism about its capabilities. Read the full article here.

