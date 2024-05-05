Elon Musk Shares Who He'd Want To Spend His Last Moments With In Response To Warren Buffett's Advice

Loading... Loading...

Over the weekend, Elon Musk agreed with a sentiment shared by investment titan Warren Buffett about the importance of spending time with loved ones, despite their contrasting investment philosophies.

What Happened: On Saturday, in response to a tweet quoting Buffett's advice, "Ask yourself who you’d want to spend the last day of your life with and then meet with them as often as you can," Musk simply replied, "My kids."

In June 2022, Musk went on X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts about many friends not having kids. He shared a clip of the 2006 sci-fi comedy "Idiocracy" and asked his followers to watch the opening scene. He then compared the movie's introduction with his friends who are not having kids.

Apart from his children with artist Grimes, Musk is a father to six children from his marriage with Canadian writer Justine Wilson. Their firstborn, Nevada Alexander, died from sudden infant death syndrome when he was just 10 weeks old.

Musk also fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Why It Matters: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is renowned for his simple and down-to-earth approach to business and investing.

His emphasis on long-term thinking, value creation, and personal values, including the importance of love and relationships, has earned him a reputation as one of the world's most trustworthy and respected business leaders.

Musk's acknowledgment of Buffett's wisdom underscores the importance of balancing professional success with personal relationships, a sentiment that resonates with many high-profile business leaders.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock