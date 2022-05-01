Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual shareholder meeting.

What Happened: Buffett attacked Bitcoin BTC/USD while answering an audience question about the apex cryptocurrency.

Musk was responding to a video clip on Twitter, posted by crypto-backing venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, saying Buffett repeatedly referenced Bitcoin in the clip.

Haha he says “Bitcoin” so many times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2022

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR CEO and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor also noted Buffett's comments.

Everyone can't stop talking about #Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor� (@saylor) May 1, 2022

Andreessen called it "wild" that Buffett can attack Bitcoin "while nakedly shilling diabetes," referred to Buffett with boxes of See's Candies on stage during the meeting.

It’s so wild he says this stuff while nakedly shilling diabetes. pic.twitter.com/k4cy20PVpd — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) May 1, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway, incidentally, purchased See's Candies in 1972, and Buffett has called See's a "dream business." In 1982, he was offered $125 million for See’s, five times the $25 million he’d paid for it a decade earlier, but declined the offer.

Why It Matters: “Whether the Bitcoin price goes up or down in the next year, or five or 10 years, I don’t know,” said Buffett, explaining his long dislike of Bitcoin due to it not producing anything tangible.

Buffett also said, “If you told me you own all of the bitcoin in the world and offered it for $25, I wouldn’t take it because what would I do with it? I’d have to sell it back to you, one way or another. So it isn’t going to do anything.”

Others in the Bitcoin community also responded to Buffett's remarks, pointing out his current connection to the crypto.

WARREN BUFFETT: I wouldn’t buy all the #Bitcoin in the world for $25



But he is invested in Nubank, a Brazilian bank which has listed a #Bitcoin ETF.



Ignore him… — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) May 1, 2022

Buffett previously called Bitcoin “rat poison” and has been targeted as an enemy of Bitcoin.

Photo: Created with images from Heisenberg Media and Fortune Live Media on Flickr