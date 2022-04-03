 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Tweets On Pandemic Baby Bust: Why A Lack Of Kids Is The Real Problem
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2022 9:25am   Comments
Elon Musk Tweets On Pandemic Baby Bust: Why A Lack Of Kids Is The Real Problem

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share his thought about having kids. 

He shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate as opposed to the "baby boom" that was expected due to people being forced to stay indoors.

Musk also cited a report from Scientific American titled "The Pandemic Caused a Baby Bust, Not a Boom." 

He mentioned how not having kids is a big problem and said, "Humanity did not evolve to mourn the unborn. But we should."

The Scientific American article was based on a study conducted by the Bocconi University in Italy. It found that 22 high-income countries from 2016 through the beginning of 2021 had "statistically significant declines in birth rates in the final months of 2020 and first months of 2021, compared with the same period in previous years."

Reactions on Twitter started pouring in after Musk’s tweet on the baby bust. 

One of his followers said that wealthy people tend to benefit financially from a growing population, adding that there are harms associated with a higher birthrate.

Also Read: Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video That 'Explains Everything'

And another follower spoke about how Musk is more privileged than the rest of the Americans. 

During an interview last month, Musk showed his concerns about the declining birth rate.  
"I'm really worried about this birth rate thing," Musk said. "That's been troubling me for many years because I just don't see it turning around. Every year it's worse. And I drive my friends crazy with this."

"I spent a lot of time talking about the birth rate thing," Musk said. "That might be the single biggest threat to the future of human civilization."

Also Read: 'Tesla Made Many Workers Millionaires:' Elon Musk Takes Swipe At UAW After $2.2M Scam At Labor Union 

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

