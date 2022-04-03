Elon Musk Tweets On Pandemic Baby Bust: Why A Lack Of Kids Is The Real Problem

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share his thought about having kids.

He shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate as opposed to the "baby boom" that was expected due to people being forced to stay indoors.

Musk also cited a report from Scientific American titled "The Pandemic Caused a Baby Bust, Not a Boom."

He mentioned how not having kids is a big problem and said, "Humanity did not evolve to mourn the unborn. But we should."

I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

The Scientific American article was based on a study conducted by the Bocconi University in Italy. It found that 22 high-income countries from 2016 through the beginning of 2021 had "statistically significant declines in birth rates in the final months of 2020 and first months of 2021, compared with the same period in previous years."

Reactions on Twitter started pouring in after Musk’s tweet on the baby bust.

One of his followers said that wealthy people tend to benefit financially from a growing population, adding that there are harms associated with a higher birthrate.

Rich people only promote having kids because the bigger the population grows the more money the rich make. When in reality this world is already over populated and bringing in more people will just make humans go extinct faster. — Logan Martinez (@Meltingsun23) April 3, 2022

And another follower spoke about how Musk is more privileged than the rest of the Americans.

I get it, you love children. We all do, but right now, you earn more money in a single minute than 48% of Americans make in a year; more than *billions* will make in their lives. Your paradigm is not the reality of most. Want more children born? Fight for living wages for us all. — Greygal (@Greygal__Eve) April 3, 2022

During an interview last month, Musk showed his concerns about the declining birth rate.

"I'm really worried about this birth rate thing," Musk said. "That's been troubling me for many years because I just don't see it turning around. Every year it's worse. And I drive my friends crazy with this."

"I spent a lot of time talking about the birth rate thing," Musk said. "That might be the single biggest threat to the future of human civilization."

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on Flickr