Jeffrey Epstein's Second 'Black Book' Is Up For Sale — And It Contains The Names Of Over 200 Previously Undisclosed People, Including Carl Icahn

A second "black book" believed to be owned by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, containing 221 previously undisclosed names, is set to be auctioned off.

What Happened: According to a report by the Daily Beast, the book could fetch up to $200,000 or more. The identities of the bidders will be kept confidential.

The book, found on Fifth Avenue in the East Village by a female musician in the 1990s, lists 349 people, 221 of whom were not mentioned in Epstein's more infamous "black book."

None of the individuals named in the book have been charged with any crime related to Epstein.

The auction by Alexander Historical Auctions will include a forensic examiner’s report verifying the book's authenticity. The auction is scheduled for May 15.

Bill Panagopulos, owner of the auction house, estimates the book's value to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

In 2015, Gawker leaked the contents of Epstein’s first-known black book, which included names such as Michael Bloomberg, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Mick Jagger and Prince Andrew. All have denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein. This second book, which is older and is now going up for auction, includes names such as Melania Trump's friend and New York Jets co-owner Suzanne Ircha (now Suzanne Johnson), Carl Icahn, Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina Greeven, Jill Harth (who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump) and billionaire John Catsimatidis, according to the Daily Beast.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan federal jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Why It Matters: This auction comes amid a series of events related to Epstein's notorious past.

In April 2023, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, appealed her 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

In May 2023, Tesla owner Elon Musk was subpoenaed by the U.S. Virgin Islands for documents related to Epstein's case against JPMorgan.

