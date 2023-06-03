Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Made Fake Phone Call To Dead Mother Before Suicide At Manhattan Prison

Federal Bureau of Prisons documents reveal that, before his death, convicted sex offender and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein excused himself from a meeting with his lawyers to make a telephone call to his mother, who had, in fact, been dead for 15 years.

According to the Associated Press, which scanned over 4,000 pages of documents related to Epstein's death from the bureau, Epstein called himself a "coward" and complained that he was struggling to adapt to life behind bars following his arrest. He also insisted he wasn't suicidal, telling a jail psychologist he had a "wonderful life" and "would be crazy" to end it, the outlet reported.

The documents show new insights into Epstein's conduct during his 36-day incarceration, revealing his previously undisclosed attempt to correspond by post with another notorious pedophile, Larry Nassar. Nassar, the former U.S. gymnastics team doctor, was convicted of sexually abusing numerous athletes in 2018.

Epstein's lawyer Martin Weinberg told the Associated Press that people detained at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was incarcerated, endured "medieval conditions of confinement that no American defendant should have been subjected to."

"It's sad, tragic, that it took this kind of event to finally cause the Bureau of Prisons to close this regrettable institution," Weinberg said Thursday in a phone interview.

Epstein was indicted and imprisoned in July 2019 on federal charges of operating a sex trafficking ring. Before his trial, he was found dead in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. Last year, his onetime companion Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in sex trafficking.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons