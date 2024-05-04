Elon Musk Reacts After House Report Reveals Mark Zuckerberg's Meta And Others Were Pressured By White House To Censor COVID Lab Leak Theory

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk expressed surprise at the Biden administration's alleged censorship of the COVID lab leak theory on social media platforms, including Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube, apart from Amazon.com Inc.

What Happened: The tech billionaire took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday to share his thoughts on the alleged censorship policies of the Biden administration.

Responding to a House GOP report on the White House's alleged censorship and "pressure" on Big Tech companies, Musk expressed surprise, saying, "Wow."

The report cites internal emails sent at Meta, where executives expressed concerns about underscored "tense conversations" about fact-checking and removing pieces of content posted on Facebook and Instagram.

"In February 2021, in response to continued public pressure and tense conversations with the new Administration, we started removing the five Covid claims that had been repeatedly debunked…" said an executive in an email to Zuckerberg.

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet comes amid concerns about the Biden administration’s alleged censorship policies.

On Wednesday, the tech billionaire reacted to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and his criticism of the Biden administration’s alleged suppression of the lab leak theory, which suggests that the COVID-19 virus may have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

China has been vocal in its opposition to the lab leak theory, with the U.S. intelligence community’s involvement being cited as evidence of the “politicization of origin tracing.” China also warned against pushing the lab leak theory, stating that it would only hurt the U.S.’s credibility.

