Dogecoin Co-Creator And MKBHD Slam 'Siri' After Apple's Q2 Earnings: 'It's Such A Piece Of Garbage'

The co-creator of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto and popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, popularly called MKBHD, have criticized Apple Inc. AAPL’s virtual assistant, Siri, for its underwhelming performance.

What Happened: Following Apple’s second quarter 2024 earnings call, MKBHD took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his thoughts on Siri.

“On one hand: It seems like it’s only a matter of time before Apple starts making major AI-related moves around the iPhone and iOS and buries these AI-in-a-box gadgets extremely quickly,” he said, adding, “On the other hand: Have you used Siri lately?”

Markus responded to Brownlee’s post, stating, “I think everyone stopped using Siri cuz it's such a piece of garbage if it was tied to a competent GPT it might become usable again.”

For the past decade, Siri has been a staple feature in Apple devices. However, it has fallen behind competitors like Alphabet Inc.‘s Google Assistant and Amazon Inc.‘s Alexa in terms of functionality and user satisfaction.

However, in the comment section of Brownlee’s post, some users didn’t seem too excited about the prospects of Google Assistant. One person said, “Google assistant is also getting worse. It’s bizarre that the main use case for AI has been neglected so much. ChatGPT has almost natural human conversations yet Google can’t even set a timer properly.”

Why It Matters: Apple’s Siri has been under scrutiny for its performance for some time. The company has reportedly been working on improving Siri’s capabilities through AI upgrades.

Last year, it was reported that the tech giant has been gearing up to unveil Siri 2.0, a transformative update designed to address long-standing criticisms and challenge its rivals head-on in the voice assistant war.

In March 2024, reports surfaced suggesting that Apple might unveil an upgraded version of Siri featuring enhanced generative AI capabilities at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Despite these efforts, Siri’s performance continues to be a point of contention.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, hinted at “exciting things” in the AI space during the company’s Q2 2024 earnings call, but refrained from divulging any specifics about the upcoming AI products.

Photo by Piotr Swat on Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.