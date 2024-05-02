Jack Dorsey Doesn't Agree With VP Kamala Harris' 'Trust Women' Statement —Says 'Verify' — But Has He Got It Right?

Loading... Loading...

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has appears to disagree with Vice President Kamala Harris‘s statement on women’s trust, but could he have misinterpreted her meaning?

What Happened: On Wednesday, Harris took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted “Trust women.” Her remark was met with a response from Christopher Stanley, X’s senior director of security engineering, who shared the post on the platform commenting, “I don’t blindly trust anyone.”

Responding to Stanley’s post, Dorsey then weighed in, saying, “Don’t trust, verify.”

One user in the comment section said that Harris wasn’t advocating for blind trust, but asking women to trust their own bodies. And the user is right.