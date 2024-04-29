Elon Musk Thinks This Country 'Will Make It Through WW3' Amid Heightened Global Tensions

Loading... Loading...

The ongoing conflicts involving Russia-Ukraine and the Middle East nations as well as the threat of escalating tensions between China and Taiwan could be the perfect recipe for a looming world war. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said one nation could remain immune to such a predicament.

What Happened: A social media user on X, with the handle @BrianRoemmele, posted a video about Switzerland’s preparedness for war. Musk, who is very vocal about the possibility of a world war on his platform amid the geopolitical tensions, commented on the post.

The video clip starts off by suggesting that Switzerland is the least afraid of wars. “This is because there are many bunkers here. Inside these bunkers, there are numerous turrets with an attack range of up to 30 km,” it said.

In the village shown in the clip, every fourth barn has an underground passage and has shelters below.

The Swiss government has turned the entire Alps into a huge bunker, equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, public canteens, modern shower rooms, dormitories, hospitals and giant generators, and just the room keys of these facilities filled a wall, it said. Only on close inspection can one realize that the whole mountain was riddled with holes.

The entrance to the bunker is reportedly through a dilapidated door.

Armed bunkers have been built in about 60% of the mountainous region, which accounted for about 62.5% of the Swiss territory, and in the plains, every community has a nuclear-blast shelter, with a complete medical facility, including operating rooms, morgues, etc.

Replying to the post Musk said, “Sounds like they will make it through WW3.”

See Also: Best Aerospace and Defense Stocks

Why It’s Important: Switzerland, which goes by the moniker the “playground of Europe,” is a peace-loving nation. The country was ranked 10th in the list of the most peace-loving countries this year by the Institute for Economics and Peace. The country has an “exceptionally high degree of safety and security in society and a low level of ongoing domestic political instability or international conflict,” according to the Global Finance Magazine.

Since 1815, the country has remained neutral and stayed away from global coalitions.

Loading... Loading...

Musk warned of a world war in a Spaces discussion X in October, stating that the West is “sleepwalking into World War III…..civilization itself may be at stake,” he said. He also called upon the U.S. to avoid World War 3 and not let a situation emerge with “a regional conflict rapidly becoming a global conflict.”

The Ukraine-Russia war has been going on for more than two years now, with the Americans divided over the role of the U.S. in the Eastern European conflict. After Hamas launched attacks on Israel in October, the latter retaliated. This was followed by Iran’s unprecedented drone strikes on Israel earlier this month.

The iShares MSCI World ETF URTH ended Friday’s session up 0.97% at $140.80, according to Benzinga Pro data. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA added 0.40% to $129.53.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says This Is The ‘Closest We Have Been To’ World War 3 Since 1962 As He Warns Of A Global Recession Lasting Until Spring 2024

Image Via Shutterstock