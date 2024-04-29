Your 30-Second Elevator Pitch Skills Mirror AI Power? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seems To Agree 'This Is Basically How LLMs Work'

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appears to have been impressed with a user's observation on how elevator pitches are similar to Large Language Models or LLMs.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Altman took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared his opinion on the skill to be able to communicate most concisely. “Learning how to say something in 30 seconds that takes most people 5 minutes is a big unlock,” he said.

This mode of relaying information is somewhat similar to “elevator pitches,” a term that is used to describe a “brief (think 30 seconds!) way of introducing yourself, getting across a key point or two, and making a connection with someone,” according to the Princeton University.

Altman went on to suggest that learning this skill can be incredibly easy. “Consider asking a friend who is good at it to listen to you say something and then rephrase it back to you as concisely as they can a few dozen times. i have seen this work really well!),” he said.

He later shared a DM sent by a user who drew a parallel between elevator pitches and LLMs saying, “Interesting DM: ‘For what it’s worth this is basically how LLMs work.'”

Why It's Important: LLMs like OpenAI AI-powered chatbot GPT 3.5 and GPT-4, Google Gemini and Meta’s Llama are known for their ability to condense information and generate responses. These models can present ideas, summarize concepts and provide insights, in a manner that emulates elevator pitches.

However, it is important to mention, that AI-powered chatbots are also known to hallucinate, make up convincing lies and pass them on as facts.

