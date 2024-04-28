Rivian Unveils New Charger Design, Opens Adventure Network To Other EVs

Loading... Loading...

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN has revealed a new charger design that will open its Rivian Adventure Network (RAN) to a wider range of EVs later this year.

Expanding Accessibility: In a press release, Rivian announced plans to make the RAN accessible to all compatible EVs through the new charger design. These chargers will cater to a broader range of vehicles by featuring compatibility with both 400-volt and 800-volt battery packs, utilizing CCS connectors, and offering support for the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

While an approved adapter will be initially needed for vehicles using Tesla’s NACS chargers, Rivian intends to introduce native NACS charging support through a future hardware update.

Commitment To Infrastructure Expansion: “Rivian exists to address two specific needs, the electrification of our transportation system and supporting the transition of our power grid to carbon-free energy sources,” said Paul Frey, Rivian’s Vice President of Battery, Charging, and Adventure Products.

All new RAN stations will be built with the next-generation chargers, and existing sites will be retrofitted with the new hardware. Additionally, the company prioritizes installing pull-through charging stalls at new locations whenever feasible, ensuring convenient access for vehicles towing trailers.

Why It Matters: The updated hardware design allows Rivian to leverage funding from the U.S. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, along with additional state and utility programs focused on supporting EV charging infrastructure growth.

This development comes after Rivian previously advised its drivers against using third-party adapters at Tesla Superchargers. Rivian vehicles utilize a Combined Charging System (CCS) port, requiring an adapter for compatibility with Tesla’s Supercharger network, which uses NACS. News emerged in March 2024 suggesting Rivian vehicles had achieved compatibility with Tesla’s Superchargers.

Photo courtesy: Rivian