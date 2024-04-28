Apple's Rollercoaster Week: New iPads On Horizon, iPhone Sales Slump In China And Mark Zuckerberg's Jab At Vision Pro

Loading... Loading...

It’s been a whirlwind week for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a mix of exciting announcements and challenging news. The tech giant is finally set to introduce a Calculator app for the iPad, a feature that has been long-awaited by users. On the flip side, Apple’s iPhone sales in China have taken a significant hit, and the company has had to slash its Vision Pro shipment forecasts due to a sharp drop in demand. To top it all off, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has once again taken a swipe at Apple’s Vision Pro. Let’s dive into the details.

Apple’s Long-Awaited Calculator App for iPad

According to a report, Apple is set to launch a Calculator app for the iPad with the upcoming iPadOS 18. The new app is expected to be unveiled during the opening keynote of Apple's annual developers conference WWDC on June 10. This has been a long-awaited feature, with iPad users having to rely on third-party calculator apps from the App Store in the absence of an official Calculator app. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Special Event: New iPads on the Horizon

Apple has announced a special event scheduled for May 7, where it is expected to unveil new iPads. The event, indicated by the Apple Pencil featured on the invite, will focus on the new iPad models. The tagline for this iPad event is “Let loose,” according to the company. Read the full article here.

iPhone Sales Plunge in China

Apple’s iPhone sales in China have reportedly plummeted by 19.1% in the first quarter of 2024, marking the company’s worst performance since 2020. The data from Counterpoint Research also shows a significant decline in Apple’s market share in China, dropping to 15.7% from 19.7% a year ago. Read the full article here.

Apple Cuts Vision Pro Shipment Forecasts

Apple has reportedly cut its Vision Pro shipments by nearly half due to a significant drop in demand. The company has revised its Vision Pro shipment estimates to 400,000-450,000 units for 2024, down from the initial 700,000-800,000 units. This has led Apple to reconsider its overall headset strategy. Read the full article here.

Zuckerberg’s Swipe at Apple Vision Pro

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, has once again taken a dig at Apple’s Vision Pro. During Meta's first-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg expressed his skepticism about the mainstream success of augmented reality (AR) glasses, particularly those without "full holographic displays,” in a subtle jab at Apple Vision Pro. Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

