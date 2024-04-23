At Last! Apple To Finally Introduce Calculator App For iPad After 14 Years: Report

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly set to launch a Calculator app for the iPad, a long-awaited feature, with the upcoming iPadOS 18.

What Happened: The new app is expected to be unveiled during the opening keynote of Apple’s annual developers conference WWDC on June 10, reported MacRumors, citing a source familiar with the matter. The app will be available for all iPad models compatible with the software update.

The absence of an official Calculator app on the iPad has been a subject of humor on social media, with users eagerly anticipating its arrival. In the meantime, iPad users have been using third-party calculator apps from the App Store.

If the reports are true, Cupertino would be introducing the app on iPads after 14 years of launching the device.

See Also: Apple In Talks With Google To License Gemini AI Models For Future iPhones: Report

Last week, it was reported that macOS 15 will feature a revamped Calculator app with the integration of Notes app, a resizable window, a sidebar that lists recent calculations, and more. It is speculated that the updated Mac app will be based on the new iPad app.

The first beta of iPadOS 18 is expected to be released immediately following the WWDC keynote, with the update set for a widespread release in September.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This development comes on the heels of Apple’s announcement of a special event, where it is expected to unveil new iPads. The tech giant has started sending out invitations to a “special Apple Event” on May 7, at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET.

This event is anticipated to focus on the new iPad models, as indicated by the image on the invite, which features the Apple Pencil.

Apple’s reported launch of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models could end a nearly 18-month drought. The launch is set to include new 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models, an enlarged 12.9-inch iPad Air, and updated Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Fails To Dismiss Lawsuit Claiming AirTags Are Weapon Of Stalkers: ‘Determination Cannot Be Made At This Early Stage’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.