A Utah Couple Frantically Searched For Their Missing Cat — Only To Find Out They Had Accidentally Shipped Her In An Amazon Package

In a bizarre incident this month, a Utah couple inadvertently shipped their pet cat in an Amazon return package.

The feline, named Galena, was discovered safe in California six days later, having survived without food or water, according to Utah's KSL-TV.

Galena's owner, Carrie Clark, realized her pet was missing on April 10. She and her family reportedly spent nearly a week searching their home and local area, even posting missing posters throughout the town.

On April 17, Clark received a notification that Galena's microchip had been scanned, leading to a call from a California-based veterinarian. The vet revealed that Galena was discovered in an Amazon return package containing five pairs of steel-toed work boots.

An Amazon employee had apparently found Galena in a warehouse after she had been without food or water for six days. The employee then promptly took her to a vet.

"I ran to tell my husband that Galena was found, and we broke down upon realizing that she must have jumped into an oversized box that we shipped out the previous Wednesday," Clark told KSL-TV.

Clark and her husband then flew to California for an emotional reunion with their pet.

Clark said she hopes this story will encourage more pet owners to microchip their animals, as it greatly enhances the likelihood of lost pets being found and returned to their owners.

