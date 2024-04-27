In Week 1 Of Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, A Former Tabloid Exec Revealed How Ex-President Tried To Suppress Damaging Stories

Loading... Loading...

The criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, which focuses on the hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign, has brought to light his alleged efforts to conceal potentially damaging information about his personal life.

What Happened: According to a report by the Washington Post, the trial shed light on Trump's dependence on David Pecker, a well-connected tabloid editor and former executive of the National Enquirer who testified over four days about how Trump's team utilized the tabloid to boost his campaign and suppress scandalous stories.

Prosecutors attempted to prove that Trump was fully cognizant of these actions and those made by his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

The trial's primary focus is a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels that was allegedly made to keep her quiet about a past sexual encounter with Trump. According to prosecutors, the payment was classified as a legal fee instead of a campaign expense to avoid public disclosure.

The former president, currently facing 34 counts of falsifying business records, has pleaded not guilty. His team has contended that, if any crime was committed, it was Cohen and not him.

Also Read: Judge Calls Out Ivanka Trump In New York Civil Fraud Case, Says Her Memory Recall Was 'Suspect'

Why It Matters: This trial follows a series of legal challenges for Trump. In March, the former president's legal team appealed directly to federal authorities, seeking access to Cohen's personal emails and text messages to discredit him in the ongoing trial.

The following month, Manhattan prosecutors expressed their intent to delve into two instances of alleged deceit involving Trump and his team.

Legal experts previously suggested that the presence of Trump's wife, Melania Trump, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, in the courtroom could positively influence the jury's perception of him.

Now Read: Courtroom Appearances By These Two Members Of Donald Trump's Family Could Help Him In Hush-Money Trial, Say Experts

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock