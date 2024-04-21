Courtroom Appearances By These Two Members Of Donald Trump's Family Could Help Him In Hush-Money Trial, Say Experts

Loading... Loading...

As former President Donald Trump faces a hush-money trial, legal experts suggest that the presence of his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, could significantly influence the jury's perception.

While it's common for family members to skip the jury selection phase, experts believe Melania Trump's attendance, once the trial progresses, could cast Donald Trump in a more favorable light, especially given the allegations against him, according to Business Insider.

Melania Trump's support in the courtroom could send a strong message, potentially aligning with Donald Trump's defense strategy by portraying him as a supported and wholesome family man.

This aspect is essential in a case where prosecutors will most likely use terms like "porn actress" and "extra-marital affair."

The Manhattan district attorney's office has accused Donald Trump of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, aimed at silencing her over an alleged sexual encounter with him in 2006.

Experts argue that the absence or presence of Donald Trump's family, especially Melania Trump, could amplify jurors' existing perceptions of the case.

"There's no question that Melania is the most important family member to be there," criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney's office Mark Bederow told Business Insider.

Bederow also said that Melania Trump's courtroom support could be "potentially very powerful" given the sensual nature of the hush-money case against Trump.

If jurors are inclined to view the case unfavorably towards Trump, they might question why his family isn't showing support in court.

Ivanka Trump's presence at her father's criminal trial could also have a significant impact. Still, as Bederow mentioned, the attendance of his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is unlikely to matter much.

"Let's be honest, if Donald Jr. and Eric Trump showed up, is that going to make it any better? No. Probably, if anything, it potentially makes it worse," Bederow told Business Insider. "But it's a different story with Melania and Ivanka."

This dynamic underscores the importance of family support in court, a factor well understood by defense attorneys aware of its influence on jurors' perceptions.

However, Melania Trump has not attended Trump's previous Manhattan trials, including three he lost with significant financial judgments against him. Legal experts suggest that while Melania Trump's presence could be pivotal, the nature of this particular case might diminish the need for overt family support, given Trump's high-profile status and the public's familiarity with him.

