US, China Set To Hold First High-Level Talks On AI, Blinken Confirms: Tiktok 'Did Not Come Up' In Discussion

The U.S. and China have agreed to hold their first high-level talks on artificial intelligence (AI). This was confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference in Beijing on Friday. The two nations will discuss potential risks and safety concerns associated with AI.

What Happened: The upcoming U.S.-China intergovernmental dialogue on AI was announced by Blinken during his discussions with Chinese officials in Beijing. The talks are scheduled to take place in the “coming weeks,” reported CNBC.

While the future of TikTok, owned by Chinese internet technology company ByteDance Ltd., remains uncertain due to U.S. restrictions, Blinken mentioned that the topic "did not come up” during the talks.

China’s foreign ministry confirmed the AI talks and outlined a broader five-point agreement between the two nations. This includes efforts to stabilize and develop U.S.-China relations, expand cultural exchanges, and continue consultations on international and regional issues.

Amid ongoing trade and national security concerns, the U.S. and its allies have accused Chinese companies of flooding international markets with low-cost goods, particularly green technologies such as electric vehicles. Beijing has denied these allegations.

Why It Matters: The U.S. and China’s rivalry in AI has been a topic of much discussion. Both countries have made significant investments in AI, with the pace of innovation being a particular concern for China.

The upcoming AI talks could provide insight into the future of this technological competition, as well as the potential for cooperation in this area.

U.S. has currently imposed restrictions on the export of advanced AI chips to China, impacting companies like Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD, among others.

Despite these tensions, China has managed to develop its own chipsets. The upcoming AI talks could shed light on the future of this competition and the potential for cooperation in this critical area of technology.

