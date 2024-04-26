Elon Musk Weighs In After X User Says 'Banning TikTok Sets A Precedent That Government Can Ban Any App...'

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk reiterated his belief that the TikTok ban could give the U.S. government the power to ban any app they want to.

What Happened: Musk expressed his concerns about the potential ban of TikTok in the U.S. and its implications for national security.

He agreed that such a ban would set a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to ban any app under the guise of “national security.”

Musk was reacting to a post by a user, DogeDesigner on X, who said, "Banning TikTok sets a precedent that the government can ban any app they want under the guise of “national security.”

For context, the U.S. Senate has passed a bill that could result in TikTok being banned in the country, if its owner, ByteDance Ltd., does not sell its stake in TikTok.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Musk’s post reflects his consistent opposition to the proposed TikTok ban in the U.S. This is not the first time Musk has voiced his concerns about the potential ban of the popular social media app.

Last week, Musk publicly stated his opposition to a proposed TikTok ban in the U.S. He argued that banning TikTok would contradict the principles of free speech and expression, values that he believes the U.S. “stands for."

Earlier in March, Musk had also voiced his concerns over the proposed TikTok ban in the United States, hinting at the potential for increased internet censorship.

Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard has also raised concerns about the TikTok ban, saying it could have far-reaching implications for freedom of speech and the operations of social media platforms.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Meta’s Massive $1B Bet On Nvidia H100 GPU Cluster Will Dwarf Every Other Company’s Target, But Zuckerberg Reveals Original Goal Was This, Not AI

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock