'Another Picasso-Like Performance:' Top Tech Analyst Praises Satya Nadella, Says Microsoft Is Top 'AI Draft Pick' With 20% Rally In Store

Wedbush's Dan Ives praised Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT performance after the company reported its March 2024 quarter earnings and beat revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates.

What Happened: Ives praised Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for the company’s performance in the AI and cloud computing space.

Ives compared Nadella to a “grandmaster chess player” and lauded Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform for its growth in the AI sector. He also referred to the current state of AI as a “1995 Moment,” indicating a significant turning point in the industry.

“For Nadella the grandmaster chess player another Picasso-like performance for Microsoft as Azure is firing on all cylinders and the AI Revolution plays out in front of our eyes. Our #1 AI Draft pick Microsoft hitting its next gear of growth."

Ives reiterated a price target of $500 for Microsoft stock, which is currently up 4.25% in premarket trading on Friday, at $416, according to Benzinga Pro.

"Another historic night for Big Tech as the AI Revolution and this 1995 Moment is now here," Ives added.

Why It Matters: Ives’ comments come in the wake of Microsoft’s strong performance in the AI and cloud computing sector. During the third-quarter earnings call, Nadella highlighted the strong demand for Azure, particularly in the field of AI, which has significantly contributed to acquiring new customers.

Microsoft’s third-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $61.9 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $60.804 billion. The tech giant reported quarterly earnings of $2.94 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $2.82 per share.

During the post-earnings call, Nadella also revealed that Microsoft had set new records for game streaming hours, console usage, and monthly active devices.

Price Action: Microsoft's shares were up 4.25% in premarket trading on Friday, after closing at $399.04 on the previous day, according to Benzinga Pro.

