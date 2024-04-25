Mark Zuckerberg Says 'Tens Of Millions' Users Have Already Tried Meta AI, And People Are 'Asking Us To Release...Wherever They Are'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the initial release of the new version of Meta AI has been well-received.

What Happened: During Meta's first-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg revealed that Meta AI, powered by the Llama 3 model has received positive feedback

This has led the company to initiate the rollout of Meta AI in English-speaking countries, with plans to expand to more languages and countries in the coming months.

"The initial rollout of Meta AI is going well. Tens of millions of people have already tried it. The feedback is very positive," Zuckerberg said during the call.

Zuckerberg emphasized that Meta Platforms follow a specific product development strategy. They release an early version of a product to a limited audience, gather feedback, and then improve it. Once they believe it’s ready, they make it available to more people.

The initial release of the new Meta AI was last fall, and with this latest release, the company is moving to the next growth phase of its playbook.

"When I first checked in with our teams, the majority of feedback we were getting was people asking us to release Meta AI for them wherever they are."

Why It Matters: Meta released the Llama 3 AI model earlier this month, taking on Alphabet Inc.'s Google Gemini and Jeff Bezos-backed Anthropic's Claude 3.

Zuckerberg highlighted that Meta AI with Llama 3 is now the "most intelligent AI assistant" that is available for free use.

Meta's new AI model also includes some unique features, such as creating animations from still images and generating high-quality images so fast that they can be created and updated while the user is typing.

