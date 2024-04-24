Alphabet, Diamondback Energy And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL powered through this down turn like the downturn didn’t happen.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, recently announced a significant restructuring of the company’s leadership and operational divisions to accelerate its artificial intelligence (AI) development. This move is in response to criticisms that the company is lagging behind competitors like Microsoft Corp MSFT.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors picked Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG, saying he likes this energy name here.

Diamondback Energy is expected to release first quarter 2024 financial results on April 30 after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share, up from $4.10 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to post revenue of $2.09 billion, compared to $1.93 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

On Tuesday, Stifel analyst Derrick Whitfield maintained Diamondback Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $224 to $229.

Stephanie Link of Hightower named the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund EPI as her final trade.

Price Action:

Alphabet shares rose 1.3% to close at $159.92 on Tuesday.

Diamondback Energy shares gained 0.9% to settle at $204.37 during Tuesday's session.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund gained 0.4% during Tuesday's session.

