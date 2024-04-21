Apple Eyes Manufacturing Expansion In Indonesia, Huawei Challenge And More: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for Apple Inc. AAPL, with news ranging from potential manufacturing expansion in Indonesia to a new challenge in the Chinese market from Huawei. The tech giant also faced questions about the profitability of its App Store and concerns about a China-linked espionage campaign. Amid all this, we also discovered some funky features of the iPhone. Let’s dive into the details.

Apple Eyes Manufacturing Expansion In Indonesia

Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted at the possibility of expanding the company’s manufacturing base to Indonesia. This follows Cook’s discussions with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, where the two discussed potential manufacturing opportunities in the country. “We talked about the president’s desire to see manufacturing in the country and it’s something that we will look at," Cook said. Read the full article here.

Huawei’s New Launch Poses Challenge To Apple’s iPhone Sales

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. has launched its latest series of smartphones, the Pura 70, to challenge Apple in the high-end segment of the Chinese market. The new series, with prices ranging from $760 to $1,380 for the Ultra edition, is expected to further impact iPhone sales in China. Read the full article here.

Apple Exec Uncertain About App Store’s Profitability

Phil Schiller, one of Apple’s top executives, admitted in court that he is unsure about the profitability of the App Store. Schiller, who has been with the App Store since its inception, stated that Apple does not record minutes of meetings between senior executives, a practice dating back to the Steve Jobs era. Read the full article here.

China-Linked Espionage Campaign Targets Apple’s iPhones

According to a new security report, the recent surge in security alerts on iPhones could be a result of a China-linked espionage campaign. BlackBerry has flagged a resurgence in the LightSpy mobile espionage campaign, which targets victims in Southern Asia, including India. Read the full article here.

Apple Pushes Back Against Epic Games’ Lawsuit

Apple refuted allegations of violating a court order related to its App Store and has urged a federal judge to dismiss Epic Games‘ request for contempt charges. Read the full article here.

