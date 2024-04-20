Loading... Loading...

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) has publicly opposed the motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

What Happened: Comer criticized Greene’s motion to remove Johnson, stating that it is “not the right business model” in an interview with Fox News on Friday

Comer acknowledged the challenges Johnson has faced and the increasing pressure from Greene due to his efforts to provide additional aid to Ukraine. Despite this, Comer believes that changing Speakers is not the solution.

"It's gotten a lot worse since he's been here. But changing Speakers is not the right business model."

Greene’s motion, filed in late March, has garnered support from at least three GOP co-sponsors. Greene has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership, particularly regarding the provision of additional aid to Ukraine.

Comer, however, expressed his support for Johnson, suggesting that he should remain Speaker at least until the end of the current session. He also criticized the motion to vacate that led to the ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last year, calling it a “mistake.”

Why It Matters: Comer’s comments come amid growing discontent within the Republican Party over Johnson’s leadership. Greene has been vocal about her intentions to remove Johnson from his position, citing his efforts to provide additional aid to Ukraine as a primary reason. Despite her efforts, Johnson has received backing from former President Donald Trump, who has expressed his support for the Speaker.

Greene’s motion to vacate was further supported by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who publicly endorsed Greene’s efforts to remove Johnson.

Johnson has also faced criticism from conservatives for the lack of border security provisions in his latest foreign aid proposal. He attributed the lack of action to Senate and White House Democrats, stating that some of his colleagues want the Speaker of the House to have a “magic wand.”

