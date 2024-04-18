Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For Space Laser Funding For US Border Security, Proposes 'Conscription' For Senators Supporting Ukraine Supplemental Bill

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) advocates space laser funding for U.S. border security and suggests ‘conscription’ in the Ukrainian military for backers of the Ukraine supplemental bill.

What Happened: Greene’s X post was shared on Thursday, where she also lauded Israel’s defense systems and suggested that the U.S. should adopt a similar approach to secure its borders.

“Israel has some of the best-unmanned defense systems in the world. I've previously voted to fund space lasers for Israel's defense. America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses,” she wrote.

“I mean if you want to fund the war, why don't you go fight in it,” said Greene quoting a post of Juliegrace Brufke, who is a congressional reporter for Axios.

Greene’s proposal comes amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the U.S. providing support to Ukraine through the Ukraine supplemental bill.

Her tweet has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many criticizing the amendment as a drastic and unnecessary measure.

Why It Matters: Greene’s amendment is the latest in a series of controversial statements and actions. Just last week, she was criticized by Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) for her unfounded claims about Nazism in Ukraine. This narrative, often echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has sparked significant controversy.

Greene’s amendment also follows her recent criticism of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) over Ukraine funding. Despite efforts by former President Donald Trump to quell the discord, Greene has remained steadfast in her opposition to Johnson’s approach.

Greene’s actions have also drawn attention in the past, such as her clash with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) over a censure vote against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

