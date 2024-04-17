Elon Musk Reacts To NPR CEO's Remarks On Freedom Of Speech: 'Super-Powerful AI Programmed In This Way Has Severe Civilization-Level Risk'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has raised concerns about the potential dangers of super-powerful artificial intelligence (AI) on social media platform X.

What Happened: Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, reacted to a post by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen on Wednesday, warning of the “civilization-level risks” posed by super-powerful AI.

Andreessen’s post highlighted the influence of individuals who determine what can be accessed online and are currently shaping AI. This was in response to a post by Christopher F. Rufo who quoted Katherine Maher, the CEO of NPR.

Maher highlighted that “the number one challenge” in combating disinformation is the First Amendment in the United States, which complicates efforts to censor “bad information” and “influence peddlers” who propagate it.

Why It Matters: Musk’s recent warnings about the potential dangers of AI are particularly significant given his prominent role in the development and implementation of this technology. His concerns add to the ongoing debate about the ethical and societal implications of AI, especially as it becomes increasingly integrated into various aspects of our lives.

These remarks by Musk follow his recent comments about the potential dangers of AI. Just a day before, he warned about the threat posed by AI being trained to lie for political correctness.

He had also previously acknowledged AI as the greatest potential breakthrough in our lifetime, with a caveat that there is a small chance it could “kill us all.”

These warnings coincide with reports earlier this month that Musk’s AI startup, xAI Corp., is seeking significant funding, potentially amounting to $4 billion.

Musk had also made some striking predictions about the impact of AI on jobs and income, envisioning a “universal high income” as jobs are phased out and employment becomes obsolete.

