Tech billionaire and xAI founder Elon Musk expressed concern over the potential dangers of AI being trained to lie for political correctness.

What Happened: Musk suggested that such AI could pose a threat to human life, saying it could be "very dangerous" and "kill millions" in the process.

“AI would be very dangerous if powerful, but trained to lie to be politically correct."

This is not the first time Musk has warned about the dangers of AI. While saying that it could be the biggest breakthrough of our lifetime, he admits that there is "a small chance that AI will kill us all."

"Imagine if instead of merely rendering forced ‘diverse’ images, it decided to make that true in reality, potentially killing millions of people to achieve diversity goals."

Why It Matters: Musk’s post echoes his previous concerns about the potential risks of AI. In March, he warned that “woke AI” could be deadly, citing the potential risks of AI programmed to enforce diversity.

He specifically mentioned Alphabet Inc.’s Google Gemini and Adobe Inc.’s Firefly as examples of “woke AI” in a post.

In February, Musk emphasized the importance of the relentless pursuit of truth in AI technology following Google’s Gemini AI controversy. He even promoted xAI’s Grok, an AI chatbot that vows to chase the truth.

However, the potential dangers of AI are not limited to its “woke” programming. Google’s Gemini chatbot came under fire for generating irrelevant images or refusing to do so accurately. This prompted criticism from tech billionaires and former Reddit CEO, Yishan Wong.

Wong argued that the bigger problem was the irresponsible use of AI, a sentiment echoed by Musk’s recent tweet.

