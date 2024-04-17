Elon Musk Reacts As Marc Andreessen Says Google Is 'Literally Run By Employee Mobs' With 'Chinese Spies' Scooping Up AI Chip Designs

Loading... Loading...

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen strongly criticized the ongoing issues at Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google after several employees staged sit-ins and protests over the company's $1.2 billion contract with Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

What Happened: Andreessen, a prominent venture capitalist, has backed Elon Musk‘s concerns about the potential dangers of AI.

In a recent post, Andreessen highlighted the alarming state of affairs at Google and its implications for AI safety.

Andreessen pointed out the internal turmoil at Google, including employee protests and security breaches.

"The company is literally overrun by employee mobs, Chinese spies are walking AI chip designs out the door, and they turn the Founding Fathers and the Nazis black."

Andreessen is referring to the Google Gemini issue which generated wrong images of the Founding Fathers as well as its own co-founders, among other major historical figures.

He also drew attention to the potential risks of AI safety and regulatory capture, suggesting that these issues need to be addressed urgently.

Why It Matters: Andreessen’s post comes at a time when the tech industry is grappling with the ethical and safety implications of AI.

His comments align with those of Musk, who has been vocal about the potential dangers of AI being used for political correctness.

Google, a major player in the AI space, has been facing internal dissent over its cloud contract with the Israeli government. Employees have been protesting this deal, raising concerns about the ethical use of AI.

Employee morale, too, has hit an all-time low at the company, with ex-Googler Ian “Hixie” Hickinson criticizing CEO Sundar Pichai for displaying a “lack of visionary leadership” and disinterest in maintaining the ethos of Google that made it a successful company.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Wikimedia and Shutterstock