Mark Cuban Responds To Elon Musk And Marc Andreessen's Worries About AI Bias: 'Market Will Determine...'

The tech billionaire feud between Shark Tank host Mark Cuban and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk refuses to die down after their extended quarrels on the impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI.)

Amid Musk's allegations that large language models like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Gemini are "biased," Cuban thinks this should be expected since no AI model can be free of biases.

What Happened: Cuban and Musk’s ongoing animosity has expanded into their disagreements on alleged bias in AI models.

While Musk has been complaining about AI chatbots like Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI's ChatGPT as well as Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Gemini, he has been pitching his own chatbot, xAI's Grok, as the alternative that's free of biases.

Musk reposted a tweet by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who highlighted a study that claimed OpenAI's content moderation filters are biased against conservatives and right-wing.

Andreessen said there is a "razor sharp compliance to an extremist political ideology" of a few "elite coastal American enclaves."

Musk responded, saying, "People should be very concerned about the biases being programmed into AI."

Cuban, on his part, did not dismiss the allegations of bias against conservatives and right-wing. Instead, he said bias cannot be eliminated.

"No LLM will EVER be bias free or completely objective."

"The market / buyers/users will determine the ‘bias' and ‘intelligence' they prefer in their use @pmarca #capitalismfindsaway."

Why It Matters: Cuban's retort comes at a time when Andreessen and Musk, among others, have been complaining of bias in AI chatbots for a while now.

In February, Andreessen called out "draconian censorship and deliberate bias" and claimed this was "just the start."

It's not just Andreessen and Musk who have called out this "bias" – one of the demands from Google Gemini (formerly Bard) users on Reddit was reduce the levels of censorship in the AI chatbot in 2024.

This also comes at a time when Google is facing the heat for its Gemini image generator scandal that couldn't get its founders' images right, apart from several other historical figures.

Musk has also been pursuing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman to open source its AI technologies. Although he co-founded the AI startup with Altman, he sued the company earlier this month, pointing to a major rift between the two.

