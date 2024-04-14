As Israel Weighs Next Move After Iran's Unprecedented Attack, Western Allies Urge Restraint

Loading... Loading...

Following a significant and unprecedented assault from Iran, Israel's leadership is deliberating an appropriate countermeasure.

The decision-making process is taking place within Israel's specialized three-member war cabinet, which is tasked with formulating the nation's strategic responses to grave threats, reported CNN.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that Israel's defense systems effectively neutralized the assault, which consisted of a combination of drone and missile strikes.

“We thwarted this attack in a way that is unparalleled. We must be prepared for every scenario,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the country's defensive capabilities and resilience in the face of the attack, proclaiming unity and determination in overcoming such challenges.

“We have intercepted, we have contained. Together we shall win,” Netanyahu said.

An Israeli official told CNN on Sunday that Israel will respond to Iran’s attack, but the scope of that attack has yet to be decided.

The international community, particularly Israel's Western allies, has been vocal in urging Israel towards de-escalation, aiming to conclude a period of heightened tension and conflict in the region.

The call for restraint comes in the wake of ongoing hostilities that have already resulted in significant casualties and humanitarian concerns.

Iran Warns Of Much Bigger Future Attack

Iran's offensive marks a new chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the two nations, with Iran openly launching an attack from its territory for the first time.

According to CNN, Iran said on Sunday that a “new equation” in its adversarial relationship with Israel had been opened and warned of a “much bigger” assault on the country should Netanyahu decide on a tit-for-tat attack.

“We have decided to create a new equation, which is that if from now on the Zionist regime attacks our interests, assets, personalities, and citizens, anywhere, and at any point we will retaliate against them,” Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami said to Iranian state TV.

As global leaders call for calm, the situation remains fluid, with potential implications for regional stability and international relations.

