Elon Musk Reacts To Old Clip Of Steve Jobs, Tesla Seeks Apple's Aid And Small Browsers Challenge Tech Giants: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

As the weekend draws to a close, we look back at a series of intriguing developments in the tech world. From Elon Musk aligning with Steve Jobs‘ philosophy to Tesla Inc. TSLA seeking assistance from Apple Inc. AAPL, it’s been a riveting few days. Let’s dive into the details.

Musk Agrees with Jobs on Craftsmanship

In a recent interaction, Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed with the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ views on the significance of fostering a team spirit centred on transforming innovative ideas into high-quality products. Read the full article here.

Tesla Calls on Apple in Autopilot Crash Case

See Also: Here Are 5 Funky Things You Probably Didn’t Know Your iPhone Can Do

In a forthcoming court case related to a fatal 2018 crash involving its Autopilot system, Tesla is seeking testimony from Apple. The case pertains to the unfortunate death of Apple engineer Wei "Walter" Huang, who died in a crash while his Autopilot-enabled Model X was in use. Read the full article here.

Apple’s AI Future Looks Promising: Wedbush’s Dan Ives

According to Wedbush’s Dan Ives, Apple’s installed user base, which exceeds 2 billion, is the “best” globally in terms of its AI potential. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Small Browsers Gain Ground as New EU Law Challenges Tech Giants

The European Union's (EU) new regulations are shaking up the browser landscape. Independent browser companies are seeing a surge in user numbers, challenging the dominance of tech behemoths like Apple, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG Google. Read the full article here.

Apple Preps Biggest iPad Overhaul In Years

Apple is gearing up for a significant launch of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in May, ending a nearly 18-month drought. The launch will include new 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models, an enlarged 12.9-inch iPad Air, and updated Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Elon Musk Asks Advertisers To Return To X After Months Of Tussle With Disney, Apple, And Others

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.