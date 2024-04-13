Donald Trump And Mike Johnson Are Pushing For A Bill To Ban Non-Citizens From Voting — Despite An Existing Federal Law

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are championing a bill to prevent non-citizens from voting — a measure that reinforces existing federal laws against ineligible voting.

This move underscores the Republican party's continued unfounded claims regarding migrant voting influencing election outcomes.

Despite no substantiated evidence of widespread non-citizen voting or even significant instances thereof, Trump and Johnson's proposed legislation seems aimed more at election security posturing and critiquing President Joe Biden's administration's border policies than addressing any genuine electoral integrity concern.

Historical data and numerous studies, including a comprehensive examination by the Brennan Center, have shown that non-citizen voting is virtually non-existent, highlighting the bill's redundancy, reported The Guardian.

The narrative of migrant voting fraud has been consistently debunked, with investigations in states like Georgia and organizations like the Heritage Foundation only uncovering minimal cases that never amounted to substantial electoral impact, the publication pointed out.

Moreover, efforts to purge voter rolls under the guise of removing non-citizens have often mistakenly targeted eligible voters, posing a greater risk to voter disenfranchisement than to electoral security, according to The Guardian.

Responding to one of X users' posts on Johnson's address, Elon Musk said that Democrats would vote against the bill.

This push for further legislation on an already illegal act reveals a deeper political strategy rather than an effort to reform voting laws.

