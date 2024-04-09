Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Could Change How You Play Games And File Insurance Claims

Loading... Loading...

Google Cloud, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOG, has unveiled the public preview of its advanced AI model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, at the Cloud Next event.

What Happened: As per the Google Cloud blog post, the latest model of the search giant’s AI brings incremental upgrades over the last one. It seems to have brought significantly enhanced performance and a breakthrough in long-context understanding on paper, but it’s yet to be used by the public to verify those claims.

The Gemini 1.5 Pro can consistently process 1 million tokens of information, enabling enterprises to create, discover, and build using AI in previously impossible ways. For example, a gaming company could provide a video analysis of players’ performance and tips to improve. Similarly, an insurance company could combine video, images, and text inputs to create an incident report, simplifying the claims process.

Moreover, Google Cloud is expanding access to a new version of its open model, Gemma, designed to assist customers with code generation and other types of code assistance. These models are now available on Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s platform for customizing and managing a wide range of leading-gen AI models.

Google Cloud also announced the general availability of TPU v5p, its most powerful, scalable, and flexible AI accelerator for training and inference, with 4X the compute power of the previous generation.

Why It Matters: The Gemini AI has had its share of controversy in the past. In February 2024, Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted that the Gemini AI had made errors that were “completely unacceptable.” The AI chatbot had faced criticism for generating historically inaccurate images and text.

In March, former Google employees claimed that the Gemini AI’s unacceptable bias was a direct result of the company’s ‘woke’ culture. Elon Musk also commented on the future of AI regulation and the controversial “politically correct” stance of Google's Gemini AI.

The launch of Gemini 1.5 Pro is a significant step forward for Google Cloud, which seeks to address past issues and redefine AI’s capabilities in various industries.

