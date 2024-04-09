Elon Musk Says The New Version Of Gemini Will Still Be The Same But Make Its 'Politically Correct' Responses More Subtle And Less Obvious

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has his thoughts on the future of AI regulation and the controversial "politically correct" stance of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google’s Gemini AI.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk had a live discussion about the future of AI regulation, among other topics, with Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management.

When Tangen asked Musk about his views on AI regulations, the tech billionaire echoed his previous statements, saying that a regulatory authority is definitely required to ensure safety around AI, similar to how such bodies work in other areas like medicine, cars, and, say, flights.

He also said, “The rate of which AI is progressing is faster than probably any regulatory agency can keep up with.”

Musk then said that he thinks the most crucial factor in achieving safety AI is to ensure that the technology is being programmed to stay as "truthful” as possible." The Tesla CEO said that the programming to be "politically correct" like in Google Gemini's case could be "very dangerous."

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Disagrees With Nvidia’s Jensen Huang That Anyone Can Make Their Own Neural Network: ‘It’s Insanely Hard’

When asked if he thinks the issue with Google Gemini would be resolved in the next version, as the search and advertising giant has promised to make the changes, Musk said, “No," adding, "They’ll make it more subtle and less obvious, but it will still be there.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Google’s Gemini AI got embroiled in controversy earlier this year. In February, Google paused its image generation feature after inaccuracies in the representation of historical figures were discovered. This was attributed to rushed product shipping and internal misalignment.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also said Gemini AI generating racially diverse images of Nazi-era German soldiers and inaccurate pictures of U.S. Founding Fathers like George Washington is "completely inacceptable."

Loading... Loading...

Former employees of Google have also criticized the company’s culture, which they claim is the root cause of the Gemini AI debacle. Other companies, such as Adobe Inc., have also faced issues similar to those of Gemini with their AI image creation tools.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Promises ‘Major Purge’ To Wipe Off Overwhelming Explosion Of Adult Content On X

Photo via Shutterstock