Crypto Investment Products See Record Year-To-Date Inflows of $13.8 Billion

Crypto funds at asset managers such as BlackRock BLK, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares registered another $646 million worth of inflows globally last week, according to CoinShares' latest report. Following net inflows of $862 million generated in the week prior, inflows year-to-date are now at their highest-ever level of $13.8 billion, far surpassing the prior annual record of $10.6 billion in 2021, just a few months into 2024.
Read the full story at The Block.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.