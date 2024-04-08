Crypto Investment Products See Record Year-To-Date Inflows of $13.8 Billion

Loading... Loading...

Crypto funds at asset managers such as BlackRock BLK, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares registered another $646 million worth of inflows globally last week, according to CoinShares' latest report. Following net inflows of $862 million generated in the week prior, inflows year-to-date are now at their highest-ever level of $13.8 billion, far surpassing the prior annual record of $10.6 billion in 2021, just a few months into 2024.

Read the full story at The Block.