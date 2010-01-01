The Block

BarnBridge DAO Settles With SEC for $1.7 million, Agrees To Stop Selling Crypto Bond Product
BarnBridge DAO, which runs a small DeFi protocol, and its founders will pay more than $1.7 million to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to register the offer and sale of cryptocurrencies.
New York AG Settles With Hong Kong-Based Trading Platform CoinEx
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday announced a settlement with CoinEx (CRYPTO: CET), a Hong Kong-based virtual currency trading platform the state sued earlier this year for failing to register.
DOJ Charges Two Russian Hackers With Scheme To Launder 647,000 BTC
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Russian nationals with "conspiring to launder approximately 647,000 bitcoins" they acquired from hacking the now-defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt Gox, according to a statement.
Robinhood 'Actively Reviewing' The Listing Of SOL, Other Tokens Named In SEC Lawsuits
Fintech trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) could delist the tokens named in lawsuits by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Binance and Coinbase this week, a representative for the company told a Congressional committee. 
Coinbase takes lobbying effort to DC airwaves with new TV ad
Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), the crypto exchange in a long-running dispute with U.S.
MicroStrategy Says It Supports FASB's Proposed Accounting Rules For Crypto
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), the publicly traded software company best known for its bet on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), said Monday that it supported
Biden Opposes Debt Deal Friendly To "Crypto Traders" Amid Threat Of U.S. Default
U.S. President Joe Biden said he's keen to strike a deal with lawmakers that would avoid his government from defaulting on its debt obligations but that doesn't mean he's willing to ink an agreement friendly to "crypto traders."
Apple's Crypto Policy Softens As Stepn Offers In-App Digital Asset Trading
Last week, the once-wildly popular web3 game Axie Infinity announced it will be available for download on Apple's App Store, signaling that perhaps the powerful tech giant is warming to the idea of allowing blockchain-based mobile games to operate on its iPhone.
Revolut's Application For A UK Banking License May Be Rejected
Revolut, the UK-based neobank that offers crypto trading as part of its financial app, may have its application for a banking license rejected by the Bank of England, according to a report in The Telegraph.
US Stablecoin Bill Debate Hones In On Preventing "Race To The Bottom"
Debate over whether or not states should be able to regulate stablecoins, and tension over whether that would create a "race to the bottom," took up much of the latest Congressional hearing on creating a comprehensive framework for digital assets. 
Sam Altman's Worldcoin Rolls Out Fresh Measures To Combat Black Market For Iris Scans
It hasn't even launched yet, but already there are signs of a new kind of black market springing up around Worldcoin.
Citadel Sues Crypto Firm, Alleges Former Executives Stole Trade Secrets
Citadel Securities is suing high-frequency crypto trading firm Portofino, alleging two former executives stole trade secrets as they tried to raise money and launch their startup.
Apple's Axie Launch Omits Philippines, Despite Popularity
Axie Infinity is coming to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store, but not in the country that did the most to propel the play-to-earn game to become the biggest web3 game and NFT collection of all time, the Philippines.
UK Treasury Committee Says Retail Crypto Trading Should Be Regulated As Gambling
Retail crypto trading is more akin to betting on sport than investing and should be regulated as such, according to a new report released by the UK House of Common's Treasury Committee. 
Ripple Splashes $250 Million On Metaco Acquisition
San Francisco-based crypto company Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) today announced an audacious swoop for Swiss custody firm Metaco in a deal worth $250 million.
How 4.3 Million Crypto Investors Lost $46 Billion In Just Five Months
The five major crypto firms that collapsed last year — FTX, Celsius, Voyager, BlockFi and Genesis — did so because they offered customers instant withdrawals while their assets were locked inside illiquid, risky investments in an attempt to generate unsustainable yields.
The Secret Service Says Blockchain Is An "Amazing Opportunity" To Track Money; It Also Has An NFT Collection
Want to keep financial transactions hidden from law enforcement? The U.S. Secret Service has some analog advice: "Use cash."
U.S. Crypto Firms Set Sail To Bermuda Amid Dark And Stormy US Regulatory Environment
As the regulatory environment in the U.S. grows dark and stormy, American crypto companies are looking east to Bermuda and its friendlier digital asset framework.
The US Secret Service Will Hold A Reddit AMA On Crypto Later Today
The U.S. Secret Service's San Francisco Field Office will hold an "ask me anything" session on Reddit at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, according to a post on r/cryptocurrency.
Fractional NFT Project Tessera To Shut Down Amid Challenging Crypto Market
Fractional NFT project Tessera and its sister project Escher will shut down over the coming weeks, after the Paradigm-backed company said its financial situation and economic model would make it hard to become profitable.