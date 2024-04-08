Google To Integrate Gemini AI Chatbot In Android, Offering An Alternative To Dedicated App: Report

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG has been reportedly planning to integrate its AI chatbot, Gemini, into the Google app on Android devices, as an alternative to downloading the standalone Gemini app.

What Happened: Google introduced the Gemini app in February, replacing the Assistant. Now, the tech giant has reportedly decided to add a Gemini toggle within the Google app for Android users. Although the rollout date for this feature is yet to be confirmed, a video shared by tipster Assemble Debug provides a glimpse of how it will function.

With this new feature, users can switch to the Gemini interface within the Google app, allowing them to interact with the AI through typing, voice, or image sharing. This option is particularly beneficial for users who want to try out Gemini without losing Google Assistant functionality, which is currently the case when using the standalone Gemini app, according to Android Authority.

Why It Matters: The integration of Gemini into the Google app comes at a time when Google has been facing challenges with its AI technology. In February earlier this year, reports surfaced about the lack of quality and consistency in Google’s Gemini AI system, leading to criticism and internal challenges.

At the time, it was reported that the AI chatbot generated racially inaccurate images of Nazi soldiers, who were portrayed as Black or Asian by default. However, despite these issues, Google’s AI technology remains a significant focus for the company. In fact, Google has been recognized as the most innovative company in America for 2024 by Fortune.

