Apple Vision Pro's Immersive Content Library To Expand With A Dinosaur Film, iPhone 16 To Further Boost Offerings

Apple Inc. AAPL is set to release a new immersive video for its Vision Pro users, offering a unique prehistoric experience.

What Happened: The tech giant will unveil the second short film from its “Prehistoric Planet Immersive” series on April 19, reported AppleInsider. This follows the launch of Apple Vision Pro in February, which included a range of 180-degree 3D videos shot in 8K.

The new film, which runs for about six minutes, tells the story of a young triceratops discovering the importance of family bonds in the forest. A teaser for the film is available on the TV app in Apple Vision Pro.

This is Apple’s second new Immersive Video since the Vision Pro’s launch. The other was a five-minute “highlight reel” of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

The original batch of Immersive Videos included four short films: Adventure, Wild Life, Prehistoric Planet Immersive, and Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room. Also included at the launch was an interactive, immersive experience called "Encounter Dinosaurs."

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 is also expected to give a boost to the spatial video content library for the Vision Pro headset, thanks to a redesigned camera bump and sensors.

Why It Matters: The Apple Vision Pro has been intensely scrutinized since its launch.

Privacy expert Albert Fox Cahn criticized the device as a "buggy beta test of a product launch." However, the device has also received praise, with a UK surgeon successfully using it during a spinal operation.

Meanwhile, "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer thinks Apple’s partnership with Nvidia Corp. for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset will dominate investors' minds.

