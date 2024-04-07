Tech Titans Clash: Mark Zuckerberg Rises As Elon Musk Falters In Billionaire Rankings

Loading... Loading...

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg's leap forward places him closer to Amazon AMZN founder Jeff Bezos and LVMH's Bernard Arnault, the current leader of the billionaires' club with a net worth of $223 billion.

According to the index, Zuckerberg has ascended to the third position, boasting a reported net worth of $187 billion.

This marks Zuckerberg's first appearance in the top three of Bloomberg's wealthiest individuals ranking since Nov. 16, 2020, when his net worth stood at $105.6 billion, slightly ahead of Musk's fortune of $102.1 billion at the time.

At present, Musk's wealth amounts to $180.6 billion.

The development follows Tesla's announcement of its first year-over-year sales decline in almost four years, with just 386,800 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2024. The news triggered a more than 7% drop in Tesla's stock value in trading on Friday, contributing to a total decline of over 34% since the beginning of the year.

The rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk goes beyond their net worth, stretching back to 2016 when a SpaceX explosion caused the destruction of a Facebook satellite.

The competitive tension escalated further with Musk's challenge to Zuckerberg for a cage fight. It was intensified by Meta's introduction of Threads, a competitor to Musk's social media platform, X.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock