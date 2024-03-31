Here Are The Top US Cities That Have The Most Millionaires

Loading... Loading...

Investment-migration consultancy Henley & Partners recently unveiled its annual report on wealth distribution in the U.S., featuring a ranking of the country's wealthiest cities based on the number of millionaire residents.

The top five cities on the list remained consistent with the previous year's report.

However, Henley & Partners highlighted a "millionaire remix trend," with more affluent Americans and expatriates from abroad choosing cities like Austin and West Palm Beach as their preferred destinations.

According to the report, the U.S. boasts the largest millionaire population globally, with approximately 5.5 million individuals residing there. Additionally, the country is home to nearly 10,000 individuals with a net worth exceeding $100 million and close to 800 billionaires.

New York City has 349,500 millionaires, followed by the Bay Area, which includes cities like San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland, with approximately 305,700 millionaires.

Notably, the Bay Area experienced an 82% increase in its millionaire population between 2013 and 2023.

Los Angeles secured the third spot on the list, with around 212,100 millionaires, while Chicago and Houston rounded out the top five cities with 120,500 and 90,900 millionaires, respectively.

Other notable cities with significant millionaire populations include Dallas (68,600 millionaires), Seattle (54,200 millionaires), Boston (42,900 millionaires), Miami (35,300 millionaires), Austin (32,700 millionaires), and Washington, DC (28,300 millionaires).

