'Are You Kidding Me?': Joe Biden-Appointed Judge Slams DOJ For Ignoring House GOP Subpoenas Related To Hunter Biden

A federal judge appointed by President Joe Biden has criticized the Department of Justice or DOJ for disregarding subpoenas related to Hunter Biden.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee on the federal District Court in Washington, rebuked the DOJ for not complying with Hunter Biden subpoenas linked to the impeachment inquiry of President Biden. The judge pointed out the apparent double standard, as a former Donald Trump aide is currently imprisoned for a similar refusal to comply with Congress, reported Politico.

Reyes pointed out that Peter Navarro, a former Trump trade adviser, is currently incarcerated because of the legal action taken against him for failing to comply with a House subpoena. “And now you guys are flouting those subpoenas. … And you don't have to show up?”

It was an extraordinary and chaotic session in what was anticipated to be a fairly standard introductory status conference following the House Judiciary Committee’s legal action last month to enforce its subpoena of DOJ attorneys Mark Daly and Jack Morgan regarding their roles in the investigation of Hunter Biden’s purported tax offenses.

The DOJ argues that forcing the two attorneys to testify would violate the separation of powers. Despite her criticism of the DOJ, Reyes seemed inclined to support the DOJ’s argument that the line attorneys cannot be compelled to answer substantive questions from Congress.

“I imagine that there are hundreds, if not thousands of defense attorneys … who would be happy to hear that DOJ's position is, if you don't agree with a subpoena, if you believe it's unconstitutional or unlawful, you can unilaterally not show up,” the judge said.

When DOJ attorney James Gilligan declined to promise to direct the two subpoenaed lawyers to attend if the House withdrew its objection to permitting government counsel to be present, Reyes seemed visibly surprised.

“It would be a different situation,” Gilligan said. “I cannot answer that now.”

“Are you kidding me?” the judge responded.

In the end, Reyes directed the Justice Department to dispatch lawyers to the Capitol the following week to meet with House Counsel Matthew Berry and endeavor to negotiate a feasible agreement.

Why It Matters: The impeachment investigation against President Biden is reportedly nearing its conclusion, with no specific crime identified, according to Republican Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.). Previously, House Republicans requested President Biden to testify in the impeachment inquiry, focusing on his family’s business dealings.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s legal issues have been a point of contention. His trial on federal firearms charges could potentially begin in June, coinciding with President Biden’s reelection campaign. His legal team has also raised concerns that the case against him may have been influenced by the allegations made by a former FBI informant.

